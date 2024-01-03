Lifestyle

7 tips for healthy hair growth in winter

Dealing with a dry scalp during winter can be uncomfortable. Here are seven tips to help alleviate and fix dry scalp issues.

Protect Your Scalp

Cover your head with a hat or scarf when going out in extreme cold or wind to protect your scalp from harsh weather conditions.

Condition Regularly

Hydrate your scalp and hair with an excellent conditioner after shampooing. Use conditioners containing shea butter or argan oil on mid-lengths and ends.

Avoid Hot Water

Hot water can strip your scalp of its natural oils. Wash your hair with lukewarm or cool water to prevent further drying.

Limit Shampoo Frequency

Washing your hair too often can exacerbate dryness. Try to shampoo less frequently, perhaps every other day or even every few days, to retain natural oils.

Oil Treatments

Apply natural oils like coconut oil, jojoba oil, or olive oil to your scalp. Massage it gently and leave it on for a few hours or overnight before washing it out.

Hydration and Diet

Drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated. A balanced diet with foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts) can also benefit scalp health.

Use a Moisturizing Shampoo

Opt for a mild, moisturizing shampoo that doesn’t strip natural oils from your scalp. Look for tea tree oil, coconut oil, or aloe vera to soothe and hydrate the scalp.

