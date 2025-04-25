English

7 Gold Earrings Designs for Daily Wear

A collection of stylish gold bali earrings suitable for everyday wear.
lifestyle Apr 25 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:pinterest
Plain Earring

Swap plain bali for this stylish design featuring gold beads and tiny pendants. Perfect for daily wear, it beautifully complements ethnic outfits. A chic everyday pick.

Image credits: pinterest
Ghungroo earring

Lots of ghungroos have been added below the earrings. This design looks very cute on women of all ages. You can style it with a saree or a suit.
Image credits: pinterest
Hoop earring

You can also buy this type of earrings in gold. You can wear it daily with any outfit.
Image credits: pinterest
Modern hoops

If you want to wear modern hoops apart from traditional, then you can try this design. Instead of plain, a cut design has been made in it which looks very lovely.
Image credits: pinterest
Lightweight earrings

Opt for lightweight earrings between 3-6 grams for daily wear. Hoop designs in this range are stylish and comfy, priced between ₹20,000 to ₹40,000. Ideal for everyday glam.

Image credits: pinterest

