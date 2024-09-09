7 Timeless quotes by Japanese philosophers about life

Lifestyle
"Perceive that which cannot be seen with the eye."
"Do not follow the ideas of others, but learn to listen to the voice within yourself."
"The art of peace begins with you. Work on yourself and your appointed task in the art of peace."
"Even if a man has no natural ability, he can be a warrior by sticking assiduously to both practice and training."
"Reality is nothing but the expression of infinite possibilities, ever-changing."
"There is no one among all sentient beings who has not received, at some time or other, some form of benefit from another."
"Many paths lead from the foot of the mountain, but at the peak we all gaze at the single bright moon."