7 surprising benefits of surya namaskar for cardiovascular health

Discover 7 benefits for morning cardiovascular health. Boost your heart, manage stress, and enhance overall well-being.
This yoga sequence lowers cortisol levels, reducing stress and promoting a heart-friendly environment.
Surya Namaskar's rhythmic flow torches calories, aiding weight management crucial for heart health.
The varied poses enhance blood flow, preventing plaque buildup and supporting optimal heart function.
Regular practice helps regulate blood pressure, reducing the risk of hypertension-related heart issues.
Deep breaths during Surya Namaskar improve lung capacity, increasing oxygen supply for a healthier heart.
Surya Namaskar integrates mind and body, fostering overall well-being crucial for a strong and resilient heart.