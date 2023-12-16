Lifestyle

7 surprising benefits of surya namaskar for cardiovascular health

Discover 7 benefits for morning cardiovascular health. Boost your heart, manage stress, and enhance overall well-being.

Stress Buster

This yoga sequence lowers cortisol levels, reducing stress and promoting a heart-friendly environment.

Calorie Burner

Surya Namaskar's rhythmic flow torches calories, aiding weight management crucial for heart health.

Improved Blood Flow

The varied poses enhance blood flow, preventing plaque buildup and supporting optimal heart function.

Balanced Blood Pressure

Regular practice helps regulate blood pressure, reducing the risk of hypertension-related heart issues.

Enhanced Lung Capacity

Deep breaths during Surya Namaskar improve lung capacity, increasing oxygen supply for a healthier heart.

Holistic Wellness

Surya Namaskar integrates mind and body, fostering overall well-being crucial for a strong and resilient heart.

