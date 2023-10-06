Lifestyle

06-Oct-2023, 06:14:47 pm

7 strategies of anger management

Managing anger is essential for mental well being and healthy social relationships. Here are 7 strategies of anger management.

Early Signs

Look for early signs of anger. If you see extreme irritability, muscle tension, increased heart rate; disassociate yourself from the anger causing situation.

Deep Breathing

To calm your body's stress response, engage in slow-deep breathing. It will help in calming down your anger.

Counting to Ten

In a stressful situation, count to 10 before responding or reacting. It will give you time to process to give a more measued response.

Take a Break

If something is making you extremely angry, disassociate from the situation and take a break.  Arrange your thoughts and rethink the situation from different perspectives.

Solve the Problem

Instead of dwelling on or continuously thinking of the thing that makes you angry, concentrate on solving the problem. It will give you control over anger.

 

Practice Mindfulness and Exercise

Regulary induldge in mindfulness activities like meditation and deep breathing exercises. 

Seek Support

Consider visiting a therapist for help or open up to your friends or familiy about the feeling and reason for anger.

