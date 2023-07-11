Lifestyle

How to get prefect eyebrows?

Image credits: Freepik

Step 1: Determine Your Ideal Brow Shape

Determine your ideal brow shape. Consider your face shape, features. Use a brow pencil or a piece of string to identify the starting point, arch, and end of your brows. 

Step 2: Shape Your Brows

You can choose from various methods such as tweezing, waxing, threading, or using brow razors. Choose the method that suits you best and remove any unwanted hair.

Step 3: Fill in Your Brows

Filling in your brows can transform their appearance and create a polished look. Use a brow pencil, powder, or pomade that matches your natural hair color.

Step 4: Enhance the Arch

The arch of your eyebrows plays a crucial role in defining your facial expressions. To enhance the arch, use a slightly darker shade or a brow powder and apply it sparingly.

Step 5: Set and Define

To ensure your perfect eyebrows stay in place throughout the day, use a clear or tinted brow gel. 

Step 6: Regular Maintenance

Maintaining your perfect eyebrows requires regular upkeep. Tweeze stray hairs that appear between grooming sessions and trim any excessively long brow hairs using sharp scissors.

Step 7: Seek Professional Help

If you feel overwhelmed or unsure about shaping your brows yourself, don't hesitate to seek professional assistance. 

