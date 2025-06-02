English

7 Sonakshi Sinha suit inspiration for Eid al-Adha

lifestyle Jun 02 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:instagram
Zari Work Anarkali Suit

Actress Sonakshi Sinha looks classy in this black and golden Anarkali suit. You can wear a full-sleeved suit like Sonakshi's this Bakrid.
Image credits: instagram
Red Anarkali Silk Suit

A red Anarkali silk suit like actress Sonakshi Sinha's would look great on you for Bakra Eid after your wedding. Pair it with heavy earrings.

Image credits: instagram
Pakistani Style Phiran Kurta Set

You can wear this pastel side-slit golden lace pastel Pakistani style Phiran kurta set by Sonakshi Sinha to an Eid party. Pair it with matching dangle earrings.
Image credits: instagram
Mirror Work Frock Suit Set

Mirror work suits are very trendy these days. So you too can carry a Gota Patti suit like Sonakshi. The kurta of this suit is frock style and the dupatta has a plain border.
Image credits: instagram
High Slit Embroidery Work Suit

You can pair golden Kundan work earrings with such a high-slit embroidery work suit. Wear any pendant necklace around your neck. You can keep your hairstyle in a bun with Gajra.
Image credits: instagram
Heavy Chikankari Work Suit Set

You can also wear a lemon yellow shade heavy Chikankari work suit set like the actress for Bakra Eid. Pearl jewelry will give a perfect look.

Image credits: instagram
Border Work Angrakha Suit Set

A red plain bangle and a golden bangle set will look great with this border work Angrakha suit set. You can curl your hair and half-tuck it. Red heels will complete the look.
Image credits: instagram

