Fat but fit

7 signs that tell one is fat but fit

Regular Exercise

Someone who exercises regularly, regardless of their body weight, is more likely to be fit. 

Healthy Vital Signs

Healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels are indicators of good cardiovascular health, regardless of body weight.

Low Body Fat Percentage

Someone with a high BMI but a low body fat percentage may be "fat but fit." This suggests that most of their weight is due to muscle mass rather than excess fat.

Balanced Diet

Consuming a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, and practicing portion control can contribute to overall health and fitness.

Good Stamina and Endurance

A person who can engage in physical activities without fatigue or shortness of breath may be considered fit, even if they have a higher body weight.

Muscle Mass

A person with higher muscle mass may have a higher BMI due to muscle weighing more than fat. This can be a sign of fitness and strength.

Positive Mental Health

Good mental health, such as low stress levels, a positive self-image, and a healthy outlook on life, can contribute to overall well-being.

