7 side effects of eating 'Raw Eggs'

Consuming raw eggs carries certain risks due to the potential presence of bacteria like Salmonella, which can cause foodborne illnesses. 

Salmonella Infection

Raw eggs have a higher risk of carrying Salmonella bacteria, which can cause symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, and vomiting.

Food Poisoning

Consumption of contaminated raw eggs can lead to severe food poisoning, resulting in digestive distress and other flu-like symptoms.

Biotin Deficiency

Raw egg whites contain an avidin protein that can bind to biotin, a B-vitamin essential for skin, hair, and nail health. This can potentially lead to biotin deficiency over time.
 

Allergic Reactions

Some individuals may have allergies to proteins in raw eggs, leading to allergic reactions like hives, itching, and respiratory issues.

Gastrointestinal Distress

Raw eggs may be harder for some people to digest, potentially causing bloating, gas, and indigestion.
 

Nutrient Absorption Issues

Consuming raw eggs might interfere with the absorption of certain nutrients due to the presence of antinutrients, which can hinder nutrient absorption.
 

Risk for Vulnerable Populations

Children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible to the risks associated with consuming raw eggs.
 

