7 secret steps to manifest money and wealth

Lifestyle
Here are seven countries with formidable military strengths.
Define specific amounts you want to manifest
Write down your financial goals
Picture yourself enjoying financial abundance
Feel the emotions of having money
Repeat affirmations like "I am wealthy" or "Money flows to me easily"
Believe in the affirmations you say
Shift from a scarcity mindset to an abundance mindset
Focus on opportunities and possibilities
Identify and act on opportunities to make money
Stay proactive and open to new income streams
Be thankful for the money you currently have
Express gratitude for the wealth that is coming
Identify and let go of negative beliefs about money
Replace them with empowering beliefs about wealth and abundance