7 Offbeat places to explore in Himachal Pradesh this October

In October, as monsoon fades and winter approaches, Himachal Pradesh beckons with cooler weather. Explore these 7 Offbeat gems in Himachal this season.

Tirthan Valley

A nature lover's dream with pristine rivers and dense forests, ideal for trekkers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Chitkul

A serene Kinnaur village on the Indo-Tibetan border, offering stunning mountain vistas and a glimpse into local life.

Bir Billing

Thrilling paragliding hub in Kangra district, surrounded by scenic beauty and Tibetan culture.

Barot Valley

Known as 'Mini-Switzerland,' it's a Mandi district gem with lush landscapes, trout fishing, and mild weather.

Chandra Taal

The captivating "Moon Lake" in Lahaul and Spiti, surrounded by snow-capped peaks.

Spiti Valley

A remote "Little Tibet" with stark landscapes, ancient monasteries, and vibrant culture.

Prashar Lake

Hidden at 2,730 meters, it features a unique floating island amidst lush forests.

