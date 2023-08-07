7 nutrient-packed vegetables to aid weight loss and boost health

Lifestyle
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and collard greens are excellent choices for weight loss. They are low in calories and high in fiber.
It contains a compound called sulforaphane, which may help promote fat loss by stimulating enzymes that aid in digestion and metabolism.
It's a rich source of fiber and contains compounds that may help boost metabolism. You can enjoy cauliflower as a rice substitute, make it into a pizza crust.
Bell peppers add vibrant color and crunch to your meals, making them a delightful addition to your weight loss journey.
Cucumbers are composed of over 95% water, making them an ideal choice for hydration and weight loss.
Zucchini is another versatile vegetable that can be used to create low-calorie alternatives to pasta, such as zoodles (zucchini noodles).
Although slightly higher in calories than some other vegetables, sweet potatoes are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamins.