7 morning habits to keep romance alive in busy relationships

Lifestyle
Planning your morning routine, including breakfast and outfits, the night before allows for more quality time with your partner.
Start your day with a 10-minute cuddle, kiss, and massage. It sets a positive tone for the day.
Wake up together and express your love. This strengthens your bond.
Exercising or stretching together boosts energy and provides time for conversation and fun.
Sharing tea or coffee creates a special moment for quiet togetherness.
Genuine appreciation brightens your partner's day, boosts confidence, and reminds you of your love.
Hugging and kissing before and after work strengthens your relationship.