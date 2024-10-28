7 hacks for sleek Kanjivaram saree look

Lifestyle
Kanjivaram sarees can often look heavy and puffy. Learn 7 easy hacks to make it sleek and graceful
Wear a petticoat made of lightweight fabric like satin or silk with your Kanjivaram saree for a sleek fit
Make neat pleats and set them to the side for a less bulky and more sleek saree look
A long, loose pallu creates a flowing effect, reducing the puffy look and adding elegance
Draping the saree slightly above the navel enhances height and slims the overall look
Making thin and fewer pleats distributes the saree's weight evenly, preventing a puffy appearance
Secure the saree with pins to keep the pleats and pallu in place for a sleek and polished look
A well-fitted, body-hugging blouse complements the Kanjivaram saree and creates a slimmer silhouette