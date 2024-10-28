Lifestyle

7 hacks for sleek Kanjivaram saree look

How to Make a Puffy Saree Sleek

Kanjivaram sarees can often look heavy and puffy. Learn 7 easy hacks to make it sleek and graceful

Choose a Lightweight Petticoat

Wear a petticoat made of lightweight fabric like satin or silk with your Kanjivaram saree for a sleek fit

Set Pleats to the Side

Make neat pleats and set them to the side for a less bulky and more sleek saree look

Keep the Pallu Long

A long, loose pallu creates a flowing effect, reducing the puffy look and adding elegance

Drape Saree High-Waisted

Draping the saree slightly above the navel enhances height and slims the overall look

Make Thin Pleats

Making thin and fewer pleats distributes the saree's weight evenly, preventing a puffy appearance

Use Safety Pins

Secure the saree with pins to keep the pleats and pallu in place for a sleek and polished look

Choose a Slim Blouse

A well-fitted, body-hugging blouse complements the Kanjivaram saree and creates a slimmer silhouette

Find Next One