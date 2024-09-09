Lifestyle

7 gifts that mothers should avoid giving to married daughters

Black Clothes

Mothers should avoid gifting black clothes to their married daughters, as it is believed to potentially harm her relationship with her in-laws.

Glass or Crockery Items

Mothers should refrain from gifting glass or crockery items to their married daughters, as it is believed to potentially lead to financial problems.

Sharp Objects

Sharp objects like knives, scissors, nail cutters, etc., should not be gifted to a married daughter, as they are believed to increase conflicts in the house.

Pickles

Mothers should avoid giving homemade pickles to their married daughters, as it is believed to bring unwanted tension in the daughter's relationships.

Gas Stove

While it's common for parents to gift gas stoves, it's advisable to avoid doing so. Gifting a gas stove symbolizes a separate kitchen for the daughter in her in-laws' house.

Broom

Mothers should never gift brooms to their daughters, as it is believed to bring unhappiness in the daughter's married life.

Sieve

Gifting a tea strainer or a large flour sieve is discouraged, as it is believed to bring negativity into the daughter's married life.

What to Gift then?

Mothers can consider gifting copper, silver, or steel utensils, yellow sweets, and dry fruits to their daughters. Instead of black, opt for red clothes as gifts.

Find Next One