7 gifts that mothers should avoid giving to married daughters

Lifestyle
Mothers should avoid gifting black clothes to their married daughters, as it is believed to potentially harm her relationship with her in-laws.
Mothers should refrain from gifting glass or crockery items to their married daughters, as it is believed to potentially lead to financial problems.
Sharp objects like knives, scissors, nail cutters, etc., should not be gifted to a married daughter, as they are believed to increase conflicts in the house.
Mothers should avoid giving homemade pickles to their married daughters, as it is believed to bring unwanted tension in the daughter's relationships.
While it's common for parents to gift gas stoves, it's advisable to avoid doing so. Gifting a gas stove symbolizes a separate kitchen for the daughter in her in-laws' house.
Mothers should never gift brooms to their daughters, as it is believed to bring unhappiness in the daughter's married life.
Gifting a tea strainer or a large flour sieve is discouraged, as it is believed to bring negativity into the daughter's married life.
Mothers can consider gifting copper, silver, or steel utensils, yellow sweets, and dry fruits to their daughters. Instead of black, opt for red clothes as gifts.