Lifestyle

7 essential tips to prevent hair loss and keep your hair healthy

Image credits: Freepik

1. Balanced Diet

Nutrition plays a vital role in the health of your hair. So include plenty of proteins, vitamins, minerals and nutrients in your diet.

Image credits: Getty

2. Avoid Hairdryers, Straighteners

Excessive use of heat styling tools such as hair dryers, straighteners, curling tools weakens the hair follicles, causing them to split and fall out excessively.

Image credits: Getty

3. Scalp Massage

Regularly massaging your scalp improves blood circulation, which helps deliver more nutrients to the hair follicles. Prevents hair loss.

Image credits: Getty

4. Use Natural Oils

Stop using harsh shampoos and conditioners that contain sulfates, parabens and other chemicals. Use natural oils.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Reduce Stress

Stress is a major factor in hair loss. Prolonged stress interferes with hair growth, leading to excessive hair loss.

Image credits: Getty

6. Drink Water Regularly

Dehydration dries out and weakens your hair, which leads to hair loss. Drinking enough water keeps your hair hydrated from the inside out.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Consult a Dermatologist

If your hair loss is severe and continues even after following these tips, it is best to consult a dermatologist.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One