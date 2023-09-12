7 effective ways to revive your dying plants

Lifestyle
Are they getting too much or too little light? Is the soil too dry? Are there signs of pests or disease? Once you pinpoint the issue, you can tailor your efforts accordingly.
Overwatering is one of the most common mistakes made by plant enthusiasts. Make sure to water your plants only when the top inch or so of the soil feels dry to the touch.
Dead or yellowing leaves can drain your plant's energy and prevent new growth. Pruning them helps redirect nutrients to healthier parts of the plant.
Repotting allows you to provide your plant with fresh soil and more room to grow. Choose a pot that is slightly larger than the current one.
Different plants have varying light requirements. Ensure that your plant is placed in the right spot in your home – some need direct sunlight, while others thrive in low-light.
Use a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer to provide your plants with the necessary nourishment. However, avoid over-fertilizing, as this can lead to nutrient imbalances.
If your home is particularly dry, consider using a humidifier, misting your plants, or placing a tray of water near them to increase humidity levels.