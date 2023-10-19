Lifestyle

International Gin and Tonic Day 2023

International Gin and Tonic Day 2023 commemorates the versatility of this juniper-infused spirit and pays homage to the skill of those who concoct these delightful drinks.

Image credits: Pexels

Classic Gin and Tonic

Start with the traditional combination of gin, tonic water, and a wedge of lime or lemon. It's a timeless and refreshing choice.

Image credits: Pexels

Gin and Elderflower Tonic

Add a touch of sophistication by mixing gin with elderflower tonic water. Garnish with a slice of cucumber for a delightful twist.

Image credits: Pexels

Cucumber and Basil G&T

Infuse your gin with fresh cucumber and basil for a light and aromatic gin and tonic. Top it off with tonic and garnish with more cucumber and basil.

Image credits: Pexels

Pink Gin and Tonic

Use pink gin (flavoured with berries or other botanicals) and pair it with light tonic water. A slice of grapefruit or a few raspberries make a great garnish.

Image credits: Pexels

Citrus Burst G&T

Enhance your G&T with the zesty flavors of orange, lemon, and lime. Add a dash of citrus bitters for an extra punch.

Image credits: Pexels

Spicy Gin and Tonic

Spice things up by adding a slice of chili pepper or a dash of hot sauce to your classic G&T. The heat complements the botanicals in the gin.

Image credits: Pexels

Gin and Tonic with Muddled Berries

Muddle fresh berries (like strawberries or blackberries) in the bottom of the glass before adding gin and tonic. This adds a fruity twist.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One