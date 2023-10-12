Lifestyle
7 DIY egg masks for incredibly silky, lustrous hair
Image credits: Freepik
1. Classic Egg Mask:
Ingredients: 1 egg, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1 tablespoon honey.
Benefits: Hydrates and conditions hair, adds shine.
Image credits: Getty
2. Egg and Yogurt Mask:
Ingredients: 1 egg, 2 tablespoons plain yogurt.
Benefits: Strengthens hair, reduces frizz, and promotes softness.
Image credits: Getty
3. Banana and Egg Mask:
Ingredients: 1 egg, 1 ripe banana, 1 tablespoon honey.
Benefits: Nourishes and moisturizes hair, adds shine.
Image credits: Getty
4. Avocado and Egg Mask:
Ingredients: 1 egg, 1 ripe avocado, 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Benefits: Deeply conditions, adds shine, and reduces breakage.
Image credits: pexels
5. Aloe Vera and Egg Mask:
Ingredients: 1 egg, 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel, 1 tablespoon coconut oil.
Benefits: Soothes the scalp, reduces dandruff, and promotes hair softness.
Image credits: Getty
6. Lemon and Egg Mask:
Ingredients: 1 egg, juice from half a lemon, 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Benefits: Removes excess oil, adds shine, and refreshes the scalp.
Image credits: Getty
7. Coconut and Egg Mask:
Ingredients: 1 egg, 2 tablespoons coconut milk, 1 tablespoon honey.
Benefits: Deeply conditions, adds shine, and reduces frizz.
Image credits: Getty
