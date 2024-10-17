7 Diwali outfits for plus size women inspired by Sonakshi Sinha

Lifestyle
Less than 15 days left for Diwali! Outfit confusion is common, especially for plus-size women. Check out Sonakshi Sinha's collection for inspiration.
Plus-size women often avoid skirts, fearing they'll highlight belly fat. Opt for straight skirts with blouses and shrugs for a flattering look.
Sonakshi Sinha's draped skirt and blouse is perfect for Diwali parties. A great choice for standing out in the crowd.
Shrug dresses are ideal for plus-size women looking to conceal curves. They enhance the outfit and create a fabulous look, with similar dresses available for around 3-4K.
Loose shararas conceal thigh fat. Add a modern touch to the traditional look by pairing a mirror-work blazer with the sharara instead of a kurta.
Sonakshi's palazzo-blouse and shrug Indo-western outfit is a great budget-friendly option. Recreate the look with oxidized jewelry.
Floral prints are trending. If you're looking for something unique for Diwali, try Sonakshi's V-neck blouse with a matching skirt and shrug.