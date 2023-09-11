Lifestyle

7 Deadliest plants you should NEVER keep in your house

Many plants are harmless and healthy, but some can cause health problems if handled or eaten. Beware of these plants and prevent touch. Avoid these seven dangerous plants.

Foxglove (Digitalis purpurea)

Foxglove is known for its attractive bell-shaped flowers, but it contains cardiac glycosides that can cause severe heart problems if consumed.
 

Poison Oak (Toxicodendron diversilobum)

Similar to poison ivy, poison oak also contains urushiol and can cause skin irritation and rashes upon contact.
 

Oleander (Nerium oleander)

Oleander is a beautiful but highly poisonous plant. All parts of the plant, including the flowers, leaves, and stems, contain toxic compounds that can be deadly if ingested.
 

Jimsonweed (Datura stramonium)

Jimsonweed, also known as thorn apple, contains toxic alkaloids that can lead to hallucinations, seizures, and other severe symptoms when ingested.

Poison Sumac (Toxicodendron vernix)

Poison sumac is another member of the toxicodendron family and can cause severe skin reactions and respiratory problems if touched or inhaled.
 

Castor Bean Plant (Ricinus communis)

The seeds of the castor bean plant contain ricin, a highly toxic substance. Ingesting even a small amount of ricin can be fatal.
 

