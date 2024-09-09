Lifestyle

7 Daily Habits That Can Lead to Weight Gain

Sleep Deprivation

Lack of sleep increases body weight and the risk of obesity

Don't Skip Breakfast

Skipping breakfast can also lead to weight gain.

Sugary Drinks and Weight

Sugary juices and sodas can also lead to weight gain.

Stay Hydrated

Not drinking enough water is one of the main causes of dehydration and weight gain.
 

Late-Night Eating

Eating late at night can also lead to weight gain

Limit Sugary Treats

Eating too many sweets increases the risk of heart disease and weakens the immune system.
 

Alcohol and Weight Gain

 Alcohol is high in calories. Therefore, it can lead to obesity and obesity. Alcohol consumption increases the risk of fat accumulation in the liver.

