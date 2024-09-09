7 Daily Habits That Can Lead to Weight Gain

Lifestyle
Lack of sleep increases body weight and the risk of obesity
Skipping breakfast can also lead to weight gain.
Sugary juices and sodas can also lead to weight gain.
Not drinking enough water is one of the main causes of dehydration and weight gain.
Eating late at night can also lead to weight gain
Eating too many sweets increases the risk of heart disease and weakens the immune system.
Alcohol is high in calories. Therefore, it can lead to obesity and obesity. Alcohol consumption increases the risk of fat accumulation in the liver.