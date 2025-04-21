English

7 Chic Chikankari Sarees for Summer

lifestyle Apr 21 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:instagram
1. Off-White Chikankari Saree

Ladies love wearing Chikankari sarees in summer. You can wear an off-white saree with heavy Chikankari work. You can also style it for the office.
Image credits: instagram
2. Sky Blue Chikankari Saree

The sky blue Chikankari saree gives a very graceful look. This saree has small booties. Also, heavy work with white threads is done on the pallu.
Image credits: instagram
3. Mehndi Color Chikankari Saree

Mehndi color Chikankari saree is a favorite of ladies. Heavy work with off-white threads is done throughout this saree. This makes the look of this saree look very classy.
Image credits: instagram
4. Lemon Color Chikankari Saree

Lemon color Chikankari saree also gives a classy look. Chikankari work is done with white threads in this georgette saree. Large flower designs have also been made on the pallu.

Image credits: instagram
5. Red Chikankari Saree

Ladies love red Chikankari sarees the most. A Chikankari work border is made on this entire saree. Along with this, flower and paisley designs are also made on the pallu.
Image credits: pinterest
6. Pink Chikankari Saree

Pink Chikankari saree is most in demand in summer. Heavy Chikankari work has been done with white threads throughout the saree. Large paisley designs are made on the pallu.

Image credits: pinterest
7. Purple Chikankari Saree

Ladies also love purple Chikankari sarees. Small booties are made on this saree. A wonderful design has been made with white threads on the pallu of the saree.
Image credits: pinterest

