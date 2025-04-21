7 Chic Chikankari Sarees for Summer

Lemon color Chikankari saree also gives a classy look. Chikankari work is done with white threads in this georgette saree. Large flower designs have also been made on the pallu.
Pink Chikankari saree is most in demand in summer. Heavy Chikankari work has been done with white threads throughout the saree. Large paisley designs are made on the pallu.
