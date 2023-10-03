Lifestyle

03-Oct-2023, 12:09:28 pm

7 Cheesy dishes for cheese lovers

Discover 7 delectable dishes filled with cheese, perfect for passionate cheese enthusiasts.

Image credits: Pexels

Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

Prepared by baking hollowed out mushrooms, stuffed with cheese, garlic, herbs and spices.

Image credits: Pexels

Macaroni and Cheese

Creamy mac and cheese is prepared by adding different varities of cheese to macaroni that makes it a rich and gooey dish.

Image credits: Pexels

Cheese Fries

French fries topped with cheese sauce are cheese fries. Sprinkled with chilli flakes and oregano on top to enhance the flavour.

Image credits: Pexels

Four Cheese Pizza

Made with a combination of mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, gorgonzola, this pizza is favourite of cheese lovers.

Image credits: Pexels

Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan is an Indian bread stuffed with cottage cheese(panner) made out of refined wheat flour and baked in Indian clay oven(Tandoor)

Image credits: FreePik

Cheese Garlic Bread

Top your usual garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, herbs, chilli flakes and bake it. You can also toast it in a pan, but do cover the lid while it cooks.

Image credits: Pexels

Cheeseburger

Add more than one slice of your favourite cheese to your burger to make it more cheesy. Add onion, lettuce and tomato slices to enhance flavour.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One