6 tips to achieve glossy hair this wedding season

Lifestyle
Dr. Pragati Naval Mundra, (Facial Aesthetic and Hair Transplant Surgeon) at Chicnutrix suggests using cold water for hair wash as it helps keep the cuticles closed.
Swap regular fabric pillowcases for satin or silk ones as they have smooth materials that reduce friction between your hair and the pillow and gives sleek appearance.
A healthy diet helps in achieving glossy hair. Ensure your meals include proteins, healthy fats, and antioxidants that contribute to shine and support overall hair health.
Consider using wooden brushes instead of plastic or nylon ones. Wooden brushes have a gentler touch that reduces the risk of tugging and breakage.
Treat your scalp to daily massages lasting 10-15 minutes. This simple practice improves blood circulation to the scalp that contribute to shinier and healthier-looking hair.
When using heat tools, opt for lower heat settings and apply a heat-protectant serum. This shields your hair from the harmful effects of heat, maintaining its glossy appearance.