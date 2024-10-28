6 Tips for a Natural Look with False Eyelashes

Lifestyle
First, clean your natural and false eyelashes. Apply the provided glue to the artificial eyelashes before application.
After applying false eyelashes, set them properly and then use mascara. Applying mascara will make your eyelashes look natural.
Always use thick eyeliner to give artificial eyelashes a natural look. This will also hide the fact that you are wearing false eyelashes.
Never apply glue directly to your natural lashes. Apply the glue to the false eyelashes before attaching them.
If you find store-bought eyelashes too long, you can trim and curl them for a more natural look.
Never sleep with your false eyelashes on. Use eyelash remover just like you would use makeup remover.