Lifestyle

6 reasons why we don't remember our dreams

Image credits: Pixabay

Brain Chemistry

During REM sleep, the brain chemical norepinephrine, which helps regulate memory, is suppressed. This makes it harder to recall dreams.

Image credits: Pixabay

Memory Consolidation

Dreams occur during the REM stage, but memory consolidation happens during the non-REM stage. If we wake up before entering non-REM, dreams may not be stored in long-term memory.

Image credits: Getty

Neurotransmitter Levels

High levels of neurotransmitters like serotonin and acetylcholine can suppress dream recall. These chemicals help regulate the sleep-wake cycle and can affect memory consolidation.

Image credits: Pixabay

Sleep Quality

Poor sleep quality, sleep disorders, or fragmented sleep can disrupt normal sleep cycles, leading to reduced dream recall.

Image credits: Pixabay

Aging

Dream recall tends to decrease with age. Younger adults tend to remember more dreams than older adults.

Image credits: Getty

Lack of Attention

If we don't prioritize dream recall or don't practice recording our dreams, we may not develop the habit of remembering them.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One