Lifestyle

6 Protein-Rich Foods for Strong Bones

Here are 7 protein-rich foods to strengthen bones... 
 

Image credits: Getty

Protein-rich foods

Regular consumption of protein-rich foods is important for increasing muscle strength, strengthening bones, and boosting immunity. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Yogurt

Yogurt is a protein-rich food. About 245 grams of yogurt contains 8.5 grams of protein. Eating yogurt helps boost immunity.
 

Image credits: Getty

Egg

Eating an egg every morning for breakfast helps to strengthen bones.
 

Image credits: Getty

Nuts

Nuts like pistachios and almonds also contain protein. Eating a handful of nuts every day is good for health.

Image credits: Getty

Legumes

Legumes are an excellent source of protein. 100 grams of legumes contain 24-25 grams of protein. Some beans contain the amino acid lysine. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Cottage cheese

Another food is cottage cheese or paneer. Cottage cheese can help strengthen bones 


 

Image credits: Getty

Cheese

Cheese contains nutrients that help strengthen bones. Pair protein-rich cheeses with fruits or vegetables to create a well-balanced and nutritious snack.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One