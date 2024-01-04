6 Indian names in 100 most legendary restaurants worldwide

Lifestyle
Paragon restaurant is best Indian eatery and is ranked #5 in the world. It is renowned for "most iconic Biryani". Paneer tikka is another dish that are known there.
It came in at #6 on the list. It is the second Indian restaurant on the list. Known for its Galouti kebab, made with finely ground keema, is Tunday Kababi.
Peter Cat, a renowned kebab-serving establishment, is ranked #10. Well-known for its Chelow kebab, an inventive take on Iranian beef kebab that substitutes mutton and chicken.
Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, renowned for its Aloo Paratha, is located on #16 in Murthal, Haryana. It's also well-known for their mouthwatering Chole Bhature.
Mavalli Tiffin Rooms is a classic Indian restaurant situated in Bengaluru. Known for its mouthwatering rice masala dish called Bisi Bele Bath and its scrumptious Rava idli.
Positioned at #84, the place is legendary for its Mutton korma, a delicious dish in which mutton is slow-cooked with yogurt, spices, and ghee.