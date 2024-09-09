6 Hidden health benefits of green chilies

Lifestyle
Green chilies contain capsaicin, which speeds up metabolism and helps with weight loss by burning more calories.
Packed with vitamin C, green chilies strengthen the immune system and help fend off common illnesses and infections.
The spiciness of green chilies stimulates digestive enzymes, promoting better digestion and reducing gastrointestinal issues.
Capsaicin in green chilies acts as a natural painkiller by blocking pain signals and reducing inflammation.
Green chilies help lower cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation, reducing the risk of heart disease.
Rich in antioxidants, green chilies combat skin aging, improve complexion, and fight acne by reducing oxidative stress.