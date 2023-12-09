6 health issues caused by less water intake

Lifestyle
Dehydration can affect brain function and cognitive performance. Studies suggest that even mild dehydration can impair mood, concentration, memory, and overall brain function.
Low water intake contributes to kidney stones as there isn't enough fluid to dilute waste products in the kidneys, crystals can form and develop into painful stones.
Inadequate hydration can affect physical performance and endurance during exercise or daily activities. may lead to muscle fatigue, reduced strength, and impaired coordination.
Not drinking enough water can increase the risk of urinary tract infections as water helps in flushing out bacteria from the urinary tract.
Insufficient water intake can lead to constipation or exacerbate existing constipation issues as water helps in softening stools and supports smooth bowel movements.