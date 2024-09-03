Lifestyle

6 hacks to prevent puss pimples on your face

Image credits: Getty

Keep your hands away

Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oils from your hands to your face, clogging pores and leading to pimples.

Image credits: Getty

Exfoliate regularly

Gently exfoliating your skin helps remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, reducing the likelihood of pimples.

Image credits: Getty

Use non-comedogenic products

Look for products labeled "non-comedogenic" or "oil-free" as they are less likely to clog pores.

Image credits: Pinterest

Keep your hair clean

If you have long hair, keep it away from your face and wash it regularly to prevent oil and dirt from transferring to your skin.

Image credits: pexels

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps flush toxins out of your body and keeps your skin healthy.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One