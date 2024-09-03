6 hacks to prevent puss pimples on your face

Lifestyle
Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oils from your hands to your face, clogging pores and leading to pimples.
Gently exfoliating your skin helps remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, reducing the likelihood of pimples.
Look for products labeled "non-comedogenic" or "oil-free" as they are less likely to clog pores.
If you have long hair, keep it away from your face and wash it regularly to prevent oil and dirt from transferring to your skin.
Drinking plenty of water helps flush toxins out of your body and keeps your skin healthy.