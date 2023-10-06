Lifestyle

Oily hair

6 hacks to fix oily hair instantly

Dry Shampoo

Spray or sprinkle dry shampoo onto the roots, wait a minute or two, and then massage or brush it through your hair to distribute the product evenly. 

Cornstarch or Baby Powder

Cornstarch or baby powder is a DIY alternative. Apply a small amount to the roots, let it sit for a minute, and then brush or shake out the excess.

Blotting Sheets or Paper Towels

Blotting sheets or tissues can be used to absorb excess oil from your scalp. Gently press the sheets or paper towels onto your roots and allow them to soak up the oil.

Cold Water Rinse

If you have access to cold water, rinsing your hair with it can help temporarily reduce oil production. Cold water can constrict the scalp's blood vessels and reduce oil secretion.

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and pour the mixture over your hair, leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse thoroughly with water.

Hairstyles

If you're in a hurry consider styling your hair in a way that hides the greasy roots. Options include ponytails, braids, or wearing a headband.

