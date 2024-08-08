6 foods that cause severe hair loss

Lifestyle
Excessive sugar intake can hinder hair growth by restricting blood circulation, which leads to malnourished hair follicles that become dry and break over time.
These foods, high in sugar, can elevate androgen levels, which may result in hair thinning and, in some cases, baldness.
Alcohol disrupts your hair's moisture balance, making it dry, dehydrated, and brittle. It also reduces zinc levels, which are crucial for maintaining hair density and quality.
It contains high levels of mercury, which lowers your body's zinc levels and can lead to zinc deficiency. Zinc is essential for promoting thicker, stronger, and healthier hair.
Consuming excessive oily & fried foods results in an overproduction of sebum on your scalp, which can block hair follicles & impede the growth process.
Carbonated & aerated beverages with artificial sweeteners like aspartame disrupt insulin response & blood glucose levels, which can impair blood circulation in the scalp.