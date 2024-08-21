Lifestyle

6 drawbacks of applying besan on dry skin

Increased Dryness

Besan has absorbent properties, which can draw moisture away from the skin. This can lead to further dehydration and exacerbate dryness for dry skin. 

Potential Irritation

The gritty texture of besan can be abrasive, particularly if used in scrubs or masks. For dry skin, this abrasion can lead to irritation or redness.

Stripping Natural Oils

Besan can remove excess oil from the skin, which is not ideal for dry skin that already lacks sufficient moisture.

Uneven Application

If besan is not mixed properly with other hydrating ingredients, it can form a thick, uneven layer on the skin.

Potential for Clogging Pores

Although besan itself is not comedogenic if mixed with heavy oils or left on the skin for too long, it might contribute to clogged pores.

Difficulty in Removing

Besan masks or scrubs can sometimes be challenging to rinse off completely, especially if they dry out during application.

