Lifestyle

6 creative reuse ideas for old bangles

Create a Candle Holder

You can use old glass bangles as candle holders or hang them on a thread hanger and entwine lights to create beautiful lighting

Make New Bangles

Instead of throwing away old bangles, you can reuse them by decorating them with thread, fabric, or embroidery work to wear or gift

Hanging Decor for Home

You can wrap your old bangles with thread or yarn to create hanging decorations for your home

Shubh-Labh Hanging Decor

With Diwali approaching, decorate old bangles with thread and yarn to make Shubh-Labh hangings for the main gate or rooms

Diwali Decorative String

Reuse old bangles by creating decorative hangings with beads, lace, garlands, and other decor items

Decorate Plants and Trees

Use old bangles to decorate small dry trees or plants in your garden or balcony

