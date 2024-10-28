6 creative reuse ideas for old bangles

Lifestyle
You can use old glass bangles as candle holders or hang them on a thread hanger and entwine lights to create beautiful lighting
Instead of throwing away old bangles, you can reuse them by decorating them with thread, fabric, or embroidery work to wear or gift
You can wrap your old bangles with thread or yarn to create hanging decorations for your home
With Diwali approaching, decorate old bangles with thread and yarn to make Shubh-Labh hangings for the main gate or rooms
Reuse old bangles by creating decorative hangings with beads, lace, garlands, and other decor items
Use old bangles to decorate small dry trees or plants in your garden or balcony