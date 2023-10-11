6 benefits of using DESI GHEE for skin

Lifestyle
Ghee can deeply nourish and restore dry or dehydrated skin
Ghee contains antioxidants such as vitamins A and E, which can help protect the skin from free radicals and delay the signs of aging
Ghee has natural healing properties. It can be applied to minor cuts, burns, or skin irritations to help soothe and promote faster healing
Regular application of ghee can enhance the skin's complexion.
Ghee is a great emollient, and it can make the skin soft and smooth
It acts as a natural sunscreen, offering some protection against UV radiation.