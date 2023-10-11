Lifestyle

11-Oct-2023, 02:38:04 pm

6 benefits of using DESI GHEE for skin

Image credits: Freepik

Hydration

Ghee can deeply nourish and restore dry or dehydrated skin

Image credits: Getty

Anti-aging

Ghee contains antioxidants such as vitamins A and E, which can help protect the skin from free radicals and delay the signs of aging

Image credits: Getty

Skin healing

Ghee has natural healing properties. It can be applied to minor cuts, burns, or skin irritations to help soothe and promote faster healing

Image credits: Getty

Improved complexion

Regular application of ghee can enhance the skin's complexion.

Image credits: Getty

Skin softening

Ghee is a great emollient, and it can make the skin soft and smooth

Image credits: Getty

Natural skin protection

It acts as a natural sunscreen, offering some protection against UV radiation.


 

Image credits: Getty
