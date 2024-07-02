5 ways to avoid dengue fever during monsoon

Lifestyle
Regularly empty & clean containers that collect water. Cover water storage tanks & containers. Ensure proper drainage in & around your home.
Apply insect repellent creams or sprays on exposed skin. Use mosquito nets & screens to prevent mosquito entry.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Opt for light-colored clothing as it is less attractive to mosquitoes. Tuck pants into socks to prevent mosquito bites on ankles.
Keep your surroundings clean and free of litter. Dispose of garbage properly and promptly. Regularly clean and unclog roof gutters.
Install mosquito screens on windows and doors. Use mosquito nets over beds, especially for infants and the elderly.