Lifestyle

5 ways to avoid dengue fever during monsoon

Image credits: Freepik

Eliminate standing water

Regularly empty & clean containers that collect water. Cover water storage tanks & containers. Ensure proper drainage in & around your home.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Use mosquito repellants

Apply insect repellent creams or sprays on exposed skin. Use mosquito nets & screens to prevent mosquito entry.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Wear protective clothing

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Opt for light-colored clothing as it is less attractive to mosquitoes. Tuck pants into socks to prevent mosquito bites on ankles.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Maintain cleanliness

Keep your surroundings clean and free of litter. Dispose of garbage properly and promptly. Regularly clean and unclog roof gutters.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Use mosquito nets and screens

Install mosquito screens on windows and doors. Use mosquito nets over beds, especially for infants and the elderly.
 

Image credits: Freepik
