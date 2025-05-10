Try this fancy hairstyle for your mehndi function by adding gajra or flower strings to a classic French braid. This will give a modern touch to the traditional look.
If you want a lightweight look, choose a pearl or kalira-like hairband for open wavy hair. This kind of fancy hairband hairstyle will give you amazing grace.
The white mogra gajra around a low bun is outdated. Choose a low bun with flower pins for a classic and royal bridal look.
If you want a perfect look with a light lehenga, you should try this Indian braid with gota hairstyle. Pin small artificial flowers in it.
You can also create this traditional gajra style bun hairstyle with twists and floral accents. Add flower clips at the back for a simple and graceful look.
