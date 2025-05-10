English

5 Impressive Mehndi Hairstyles

A captivating image showcasing a beautiful mehndi hairstyle.
lifestyle May 10 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Asianet News
English

French Braid with a Floral Twist

Try this fancy hairstyle for your mehndi function by adding gajra or flower strings to a classic French braid. This will give a modern touch to the traditional look.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Open Wavy Hair with a Band

If you want a lightweight look, choose a pearl or kalira-like hairband for open wavy hair. This kind of fancy hairband hairstyle will give you amazing grace.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Low Bun with Flower Pins

The white mogra gajra around a low bun is outdated. Choose a low bun with flower pins for a classic and royal bridal look.

Image credits: Instagram@aayushimakeup
English

Indian Braid with Gota

If you want a perfect look with a light lehenga, you should try this Indian braid with gota hairstyle. Pin small artificial flowers in it.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Gajra Style Bun Hairstyle

You can also create this traditional gajra style bun hairstyle with twists and floral accents. Add flower clips at the back for a simple and graceful look.

Image credits: Instagram@aayushimakeup

6 Sleeveless Anarkali Suits for Summer

Fatima Sana Shaikh Inspired Blouse Designs

Fatima Sana Shaikh Inspired Blouse Designs

Falaq Naazz's Wide Border Saree Looks