Luxurious Train Journeys

1. Palace on Wheels

Recently refurbished, Palace on Wheels, India's original luxury train, was the first pan-Indian luxury train, managed by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation.

Passenger capacity

A total of 82 passengers can travel on this train. There are 39 deluxe cabins and 2 super deluxe cabins. The train also has 2 resto-bar lounges and an Ayurvedic spa.

2. The Royal Scotsman

The Royal Scotsman luxury train offers an unparalleled journey through the vast landscape of Scotland.

Scenic Scotland

The ticket includes all meals, unlimited beverages, and dedicated staff service. 

3. Seven Stars in Kyushu

Seven Stars in Kyushu is Japan's premier luxury sleeper train, offering a superlative journey through the scenic landscapes of Kyushu Island.  

Five sleeping carriages

The train has an engine and seven carriages. Of these, five are sleeping carriages, one is a lounge car, and one is a dining car. A total of 28 people can travel. 

4. Venice Simplon-Orient

Also known as VSOE, it resembles the original Orient Express train. It takes you back to the golden age of the 1920s. 

A Sleeper Train

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a sleeper train connecting London (England), Paris (France), Berlin (Germany), Venice and Verona (Italy). 

5. The Blue Train

The Blue Train is a luxury train service operating in South Africa. It is famous for its luxurious accommodation, cuisine, and scenic beauty.

Royal feeling

Painted in a distinctive royal blue colour, this train boasts all the amenities one would expect in a five-star hotel. 

