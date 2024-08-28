Lifestyle
Recently refurbished, Palace on Wheels, India's original luxury train, was the first pan-Indian luxury train, managed by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation.
A total of 82 passengers can travel on this train. There are 39 deluxe cabins and 2 super deluxe cabins. The train also has 2 resto-bar lounges and an Ayurvedic spa.
The Royal Scotsman luxury train offers an unparalleled journey through the vast landscape of Scotland.
The ticket includes all meals, unlimited beverages, and dedicated staff service.
Seven Stars in Kyushu is Japan's premier luxury sleeper train, offering a superlative journey through the scenic landscapes of Kyushu Island.
The train has an engine and seven carriages. Of these, five are sleeping carriages, one is a lounge car, and one is a dining car. A total of 28 people can travel.
Also known as VSOE, it resembles the original Orient Express train. It takes you back to the golden age of the 1920s.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a sleeper train connecting London (England), Paris (France), Berlin (Germany), Venice and Verona (Italy).
The Blue Train is a luxury train service operating in South Africa. It is famous for its luxurious accommodation, cuisine, and scenic beauty.
Painted in a distinctive royal blue colour, this train boasts all the amenities one would expect in a five-star hotel.