5 homemade remedies to remove dark circles

Lifestyle
Place cool cucumber slices over your closed eyelids for about 10-15 minutes. This can help reduce puffiness and refresh the skin around your eyes.
Brew two tea bags, let them cool, and place them in the refrigerator. Once they're cold, put one tea bag over each eye and leave them on for 15-20 minutes.
Apply fresh aloe vera gel or aloe vera-based eye creams to the dark circles and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with water and repeat regularly.
Dip a cotton ball in cold rose water and place it on your closed eyelids for 10-15 minutes. Regular use can help reduce dark circles and refresh the skin.
Slice a raw potato, chill the slices, and place them over your eyes for 10-15 minutes. Rinse your eyes afterward and apply moisturizer.