Lifestyle

11-Oct-2023, 01:48:42 pm

5 homemade remedies to remove dark circles

Image credits: Getty

Cucumber Slices

Place cool cucumber slices over your closed eyelids for about 10-15 minutes. This can help reduce puffiness and refresh the skin around your eyes.

Image credits: Getty

Tea Bags

Brew two tea bags, let them cool, and place them in the refrigerator. Once they're cold, put one tea bag over each eye and leave them on for 15-20 minutes.

Image credits: Getty

Aloe Vera Gel

Apply fresh aloe vera gel or aloe vera-based eye creams to the dark circles and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with water and repeat regularly.

Image credits: Getty

Rose Water

Dip a cotton ball in cold rose water and place it on your closed eyelids for 10-15 minutes. Regular use can help reduce dark circles and refresh the skin.

Image credits: Getty

Potato Slices

Slice a raw potato, chill the slices, and place them over your eyes for 10-15 minutes. Rinse your eyes afterward and apply moisturizer. 
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One