5 harmful effects of drinking water in plastic bottles

Plastic bottles can leach harmful chemicals into the water. These chemicals may include bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and antimony.
BPA and phthalates may mimic or interfere with the body's natural hormones leading to a range of health issues.
Chemicals leaching from plastic bottles can increase the risk of various health problems, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer.
Some studies suggest that exposure to plastic-related chemicals may weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections and illnesses.
The production, use, and disposal of plastic bottles contribute to environmental pollution and harm ecosystems.