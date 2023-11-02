Lifestyle

5 harmful effects of drinking water in plastic bottles

Chemical contamination

Plastic bottles can leach harmful chemicals into the water. These chemicals may include bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and antimony. 

Hormonal disruption

BPA and phthalates may mimic or interfere with the body's natural hormones leading to a range of health issues. 

Increased risk of health problems

Chemicals leaching from plastic bottles can increase the risk of various health problems, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer.

Reduced immune function

Some studies suggest that exposure to plastic-related chemicals may weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections and illnesses.

Environmental impact

The production, use, and disposal of plastic bottles contribute to environmental pollution and harm ecosystems. 

