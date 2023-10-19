Lifestyle

5 foods that you must avoid for glowing skin

For radiant skin, diet matters. Avoid these 5 culprits that dull your complexion. Your skin's link to food is undeniable.

Sugar

Excessive sugar intake leads to inflammation and glycation, causing premature aging and skin dullness. Swap sugary treats for healthier alternatives.
 

Fried and Greasy Food

Fried and greasy foods can increase oil production in the skin, potentially causing acne and a dull complexion. Opt for grilled or baked alternatives.

Processed Food

Highly processed foods are loaded with unhealthy fats, additives, and preservatives. Choose whole, unprocessed options for clearer skin.

Alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption dehydrates the skin and can lead to inflammation and puffiness. Enjoy in moderation and hydrate with water to maintain a healthy complexion.

Red Meat

Red meat can be high in saturated fats, which may lead to skin issues like acne. Consider lean protein sources like poultry, fish, or plant-based options for clearer skin.

