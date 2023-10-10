Lifestyle

10-Oct-2023, 05:14:38 pm

5 easy natural tips for teeth whitening

Orange Peel Rub

Rub the inside of an orange peel against your teeth for a couple of minutes before brushing. The vitamin C in the orange can help brighten teeth and reduce surface stains.

Apple Cidar Vinegar Rinse

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and use it as a mouthwash, swishing it around for about 30 seconds before spitting it out. 

Activated Charcoal

Dip a damp toothbrush into activated charcoal powder and brush your teeth for a couple of minutes. Rinse thoroughly. It is known for its absorbent properties.

Eat Crunchy Fruits and Vegetables

Eat fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots, and celery. The natural abrasiveness of these foods can help remove surface stains.

Bay Leaves and Orange Peel Powder

Crush dried bay leaves into a powder and mix it with dried orange peel powder. Brush your teeth with this mixture for a natural way to help whiten teeth.

