5 disadvantages of eating yogurt at night

Digestive sensitivity

Some people may have lactose intolerance or dairy-related digestive issues, and consuming yogurt at night can lead to discomfort, bloating, gas, or diarrhea. 

Protein content

Yogurt is a good source of protein but consuming a high-protein yogurt before bedtime may disrupt sleep, as protein can be stimulating and affect sleep quality.

Acid reflux

Some people may be prone to acid reflux or heartburn, which can be triggered or exacerbated by the consumption of acidic or spicy yogurt preparations at night.

Yogurt with spices

Some yogurt-based dishes contain spices and flavors that may be stimulating or disruptive to sleep if consumed in excess.

Caloric intake

Yogurt can be calorie-dense, particularly if it's sweetened or flavored. Consuming a high-calorie yogurt at night can lead to weight gain. 

