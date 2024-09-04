10 Indian cities that prohibits non-vegetarian food

Lifestyle
Consumption of meat is strictly prohibited in Palitana, an important pilgrimage site in Gujarat. The city was declared a vegetarian city in 2014.
Dwarka is a major Hindu pilgrimage site, and the consumption of meat is also prohibited here. Only vegetarian food is allowed in the area surrounding the temple.
The sale and consumption of meat are also prohibited in the area surrounding the Somnath Temple. As per local regulations, only vegetarian food is allowed near the temple.
Similar to Haridwar, the consumption of meat is prohibited in Rishikesh. Vegetarian food is given priority here due to the presence of yoga and meditation centers.
In Pushkar, an important religious and cultural site, the consumption of meat is strictly prohibited. Only vegetarian food is served here.
The sale and consumption of meat are strictly prohibited in Haridwar. Only vegetarian food is available in this holy place.
The consumption of meat is strictly prohibited in this holy city of Krishna. Only vegetarian food is available here.
In Mount Abu, the only hill station in Rajasthan, there are many restrictions on the sale and consumption of meat due to the presence of several religious sites.
Sanwaliyaji is a popular religious site where the sale and consumption of meat are prohibited. This entire area has been declared a vegetarian zone.
The consumption of meat is also prohibited in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Rama. Only vegetarian food is popular here.