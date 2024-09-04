Lifestyle

10 Indian cities that prohibits non-vegetarian food

Palitana, Gujarat

Consumption of meat is strictly prohibited in Palitana, an important pilgrimage site in Gujarat. The city was declared a vegetarian city in 2014. 

Dwarka, Gujarat

Dwarka is a major Hindu pilgrimage site, and the consumption of meat is also prohibited here. Only vegetarian food is allowed in the area surrounding the temple.

Somnath, Gujarat

The sale and consumption of meat are also prohibited in the area surrounding the Somnath Temple. As per local regulations, only vegetarian food is allowed near the temple.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Similar to Haridwar, the consumption of meat is prohibited in Rishikesh. Vegetarian food is given priority here due to the presence of yoga and meditation centers.

Pushkar, Rajasthan

In Pushkar, an important religious and cultural site, the consumption of meat is strictly prohibited. Only vegetarian food is served here.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

The sale and consumption of meat are strictly prohibited in Haridwar. Only vegetarian food is available in this holy place.

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

The consumption of meat is strictly prohibited in this holy city of Krishna. Only vegetarian food is available here.

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

In Mount Abu, the only hill station in Rajasthan, there are many restrictions on the sale and consumption of meat due to the presence of several religious sites.

Sanwaliyaji, Rajasthan

Sanwaliyaji is a popular religious site where the sale and consumption of meat are prohibited. This entire area has been declared a vegetarian zone.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

The consumption of meat is also prohibited in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Rama. Only vegetarian food is popular here.

