Make a tasty meal by mixing pointed gourd, onion, chilies, and spices with boiled rice. Or add it to sweet-sour tomato gravy and garnish with fresh coriander.
Fry pointed gourd in mustard oil with pickle spices for a tangy twist. Or sauté pointed gourd with green peas and spices for a quick, tasty everyday curry.
Make a tangy stew with pointed gourd, potatoes, tomatoes, and spices. Or fill peeled pointed gourd with khoya, saffron, dry fruits for a festive sweet treat.
Thinly slice pointed gourd, coat with turmeric, salt, rice flour, and deep fry. Or dip in besan batter and fry crisp. Serve these crunchy chips with tea on rainy days.
Stuff pointed gourd with spiced potato, besan, and coconut, roast on low heat, or add boiled pointed gourd to a creamy tomato-cashew gravy for a rich curry.
