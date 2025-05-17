English

10 new ways to make every meal special with pointed gourd

lifestyle May 17 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Gemini
Pointed Gourd Pulao and Pointed Gourd-Tomato Curry

Make a tasty meal by mixing pointed gourd, onion, chilies, and spices with boiled rice. Or add it to sweet-sour tomato gravy and garnish with fresh coriander.

Image credits: Gemini
Pickled Pointed Gourd and Pointed Gourd and Pea Curry

Fry pointed gourd in mustard oil with pickle spices for a tangy twist. Or sauté pointed gourd with green peas and spices for a quick, tasty everyday curry.

Image credits: Gemini
Pointed Gourd-Potato Stew and Pointed Gourd Sweet

Make a tangy stew with pointed gourd, potatoes, tomatoes, and spices. Or fill peeled pointed gourd with khoya, saffron, dry fruits for a festive sweet treat.

Image credits: Gemini
Pointed Gourd Chips and Fritters

Thinly slice pointed gourd, coat with turmeric, salt, rice flour, and deep fry. Or dip in besan batter and fry crisp. Serve these crunchy chips with tea on rainy days.

Image credits: Gemini
Stuffed Masala Pointed Gourd and Pointed Gourd Makhani Gravy

Stuff pointed gourd with spiced potato, besan, and coconut, roast on low heat, or add boiled pointed gourd to a creamy tomato-cashew gravy for a rich curry.

Image credits: Gemini

