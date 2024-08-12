Lifestyle
The 2024 Olympics in Paris didn't turn out as Alica Schmidt would've wanted.
Alica Schmidt and her team competed in 4x400-meter relay but failed to progress into final and finished at 7th position.
Alica's inclusion in the team was controversial as her teammate Luna Bulmahn, who was left out, questioned her selection by pointing out that she is faster on paper.
With looks of a model, Alica Schmidt got significiant attention at 2024 Olympics despite failing to win any medals.
Apart from being an athlete, Alica Schmidt enjoys a successful career as a model and social media influencer with over 5.6 million followers on Instagram.
She was named 'the world's sexiest athlete' by Australian magazine 'Busted Coverage' in 2017.
There was a viral rumour about Schmidt that she hooked up with every Olympian at the Paris Olympics 2024, which was nothing but a false claim by an Instagram page.