Veer Savarkar death anniversary: Top quotes of freedom fighter

India News
Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in the town of Bhagur in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, India, and passed away on February 26, 1966.
Savarkar is known for his revolutionary activities against British colonial rule in India. He coined the term "Hindutva" to describe the cultural and national identity of India.
“Oh, Motherland, sacrifice for you is like life; living without you is death.”
Every person is a Hindu who regards and owns this Bharat Bhumi, this land from the Indus to the seas, i.e., the land of the origin of his religion.
Hill tribes are also Hindus because India is their Fatherland as well as their Holy Land of whatever form of religion or worship they follow.
One country, one God, one caste, one mind, brothers, all of us without difference, without doubt.
The practice of untouchability is a sin, a blot on humanity, and nothing can justify it.
Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution, this should be the watchword during the moments of crisis