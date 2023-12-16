India News

Surat Diamond Bourse Opens on Sunday

PM Modi is set to unveil a revolutionary chapter in the diamond industry with the inauguration of the 'Surat Diamond Bourse' this Sunday

Surat Diamond Bourse

This colossal complex, standing at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, is not just a building but an architectural marvel

Architectural Marvel

Spanning 35.54 acres, the Surat Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, surpassing even the iconic Pentagon. 

Global Trading Hub

Designed to accommodate 4,200 traders from 175 countries, the bourse aspires to become the epicentre of the global diamond trade. It has the potential to generate 1.5 lakh jobs

Fulfilling PM Modi's Vision

Prime Minister Modi, recognizing the significance of this venture, envisions the Surat Diamond Bourse as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration. 

Surat's Rise to Prominence

Traditionally known as the Diamond City, Surat has transformed into a global diamond processing hub. The Surat Diamond Bourse marks a monumental step in Surat's economic landscape.

Global Recognition

Dwarfing the Israel Diamond Exchange in both size and scope, the Surat Diamond Bourse not only houses more offices but also offers a comprehensive array of services. 

Symbol of India's Prowess

The inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse signifies India's prowess in the diamond industry, representing growth, innovation, and a global outlook. 

Under PM Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, this monumental complex has become a symbol of the nation's capabilities, ready to leave an indelible mark on the world stage

